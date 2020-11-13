Williamsville East shuts out North Tonawanda, advances to A-1 Final

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The undefeated Williamsville East Flames kept their season alive and a zero in the loss column on Thursday night when they held North Tonawanda scoreless in the Section VI semifinal game.

In the first half, Will East got on the board first with a goal by Troy Jezioro. That would be the game winner for the Flames as Will East downs the Lumberjacks 1-0.

Flames goalie Jack Root finished the night with seven saves in his 11th shutout of the year.

The 1-0 Flames victory is Will East’s 14th win of the season, and they advance to the Class A-1 Section VI Finals with a 14-0-1 record. They will host Grand Island in the final on Saturday at 1:30 pm.