Williamsville, FLOP advance to Section VI semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI playoffs for girls ice hockey kicked off on Tuesday afternoon at Northtown Center.

WILLIAMSVILLE VS. NIAGARA COUNTY

Coming off their first Federation title in 10 years, Williamsville returned to the ice to take on Niagara County in the first round of the Section VI playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.

Just under five minutes into the first period, Molly Martin bringing it down, that’s a tricky stick for the freshman as she sneaks it through the five hole for the goal! Williamsville takes a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later, Ellie Schau’s shot is blocked, but Jenna Cavalieri is there to tap in the redemption goal to lift Williamsville up 2-0, and that’s where the score would stay to end the first.

Second period action now, nice puck movement by Williamsville down low, and it’s going to be Ellie Schau with the one timer through the legs of Isabella Renzi to make it 3-0!

Williamsville not slowing down a bit now. The sticks are hot, so might as well keep it up. This time, Erin Roland finds the back of the net to make it a 4-0 game.

One minute later, Martin’s shot goes off the top post, and Schau is there to send it through! It’s now 5-0.

Williamsville would score four more and give up one goal as they would take down Niagara County 9-1 to advance to the Section VI semifinals where they will face the winner of this next game.

FLOP VS. CASH

The girls from Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park taking on the girls from Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home in the second quarterfinal game of the day.

Just one minute into the game, deep in CASH territory, Gabby Messing fields a loose puck and brings it in for the unassisted top shelf goal to bring FLOP up 1-0 early on!

CASH trying to even up the score, Molly Duffett leaves it for Lucy Grimaldi to shoot, but Kerrigan McCarthy is all over that for the save.

Just over a minute left in the first, Brooke Becker comes in hot with the shot, that’s blocked but Mary Kromer taps it in for the second FLOP goal!

That 2-0 lead would take FLOP into the third period, and that’s when the goals would start piling up. FLOP takes down CASH 6-1 to advance to the semifinals.

So the Section VI semi’s are set! FLOP and Williamsville will meet at 6 pm in the second game of the day on Thursday, while Kenmore/Grand Island will face top seed LID in the first game at 4:30 on Thursday afternoon.