Williamsville girls hockey beats Monsignor Martin 2-1 in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville and Monsignor Martin, the top two teams in WNY Girls Federation hockey, squared off on the ice on Tuesday afternoon at the Northtown Center.

Vanessa Willick scored for WillVille in the first period of this one, and they took that lead all the way into the final two minutes of the second period. Mia Boyd crosses it from the boards to Camryn Brownschidle who taps it in the five hole to tie the game up at one!

Early in the second now, Monsignor Martin looking for the outright lead as Brownschidle smacks the slapshot from beyond the face off circles but Katherine Kelley scoops it up.

A few minutes later, Molly Martin on the breakaway and beats the defender but Sophia Will blocks it with her pads! At the end of regulation, we’re tied up at one and head into overtime.

In OT, Sophia DePrima brings it into the offensive zone and crosses it to Annabelle Berke who gets it back to DePrima to tap in the game winning goal! Williamsville tops Monsignor Martin 2-1 in the overtime thriller.