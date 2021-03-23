Williamsville shuts out HEWS 4-0 to advance to Section VI Final

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re nearing the end of the 2021 girls high school hockey season. Williamsville and Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca squared off at the Northtown Center for the first of two semifinal games. The winner advances to the Section VI Final on Thursday.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, Williamsville added to their lead when Aizah-Rose Thompson gets it near the blue line and lifts the puck into the top shelf for the goal. WillVille leads 3-0 with seven minutes left in the second period.

A few minutes later, Thompson again with the slap shot, but that’s deflected off the pads of the HEWS goalie who stands her ground and keeps the puck out of the net.

Williamsville led 3-0 at the end of the second.

With under five minutes left to play, Thompson shoots, it’s deflected, Ellie Schau pokes it over and Vanessa Willick taps it in for the goal! That would be the fourth and final goal of the night.

Williamsville shuts out HEWS 4-0 to advance to the Section VI Final where they will face Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew on Thursday.