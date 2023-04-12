BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gretchen Dolan’s record-breaking season was recognized Wednesday when the Williamsville South senior was named Miss New York State Basketball.

Dolan, who has committed to play for University of Illinois, is the first girls basketball player from Western New York to receive the state player of the year award presented by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York.

This past season, Dolan averaged 39.4 points, setting a local record with 813 points for the year. She also averaged 9.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in leading the Billies to a 21-2 record and a ninth Section VI title in 10 years.

Dolan was one of three area players nominated for the McDonald’s All-America game, along with Hamburg’s Clara Strack, a Virginia Tech recruit, and Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof, who will play for Binghamton next season.

There have been three Mr. Basketball winners from WNY: Jonny Flynn (Niagara Falls) in 2007, Leonard Stokes (Turner-Carroll) in 1999, and Keith Robinson (Grover Cleveland) in 1986. Niagara University coach Greg Paulus won the award in 2005 as a senior at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse.