Williamsville takes down FLOP to advance to Section VI Final

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The girls ice hockey playoffs continued on Thursday evening at Northtown where Williamsville and the girls from Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park squared off in the Section VI semifinals.

Scoreless through the first 9 minutes of the second, from the face off, Willamsville sends it to Erin Roland who shoots, and Jenna Cavalieri gets her stick in there to send it in for the goal! WillVille leads 1-0.

A few minutes later, FLOP in the offensive zone trying to tie it up, Mary Kromer handles it and shoots but Mia Wendell is all over that for the save. It’s 1-0 at the end of the second.

Third period action now, Molly Martin brings it down and finds Emma Roland who gives ’em the business and sneaks it behind Kerrigan McCarthy’s skate to the back of the net! It’s now 2-0 Williamsville.

Under a minute left in the game, FLOP still trying to score, but Wendell is a brick wall in the net and deflects one past the face off circle where Emma Roland takes it and scores an empty net goal!!

That would be the final nail in the coffin as Williamsville downs FLOP 3-0 to advance to the Section VI final where they will face Kenmore/Grand Island on Monday at 7 pm at Cornerstone Arena.