Williamsville tops FLOP 4-2 in girls Section VI semifinal

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Thursday’s winter storm postponed all after school activities, the girls Section VI hockey semifinals were pushed back to tonight at Cornerstone Arena.

First up, top seed and defending champions Williamsville taking on four seed Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park.

First period, FLOP gets on the board first when Jocelyn Smaczniak rips it from the boards and threads the needle into the corner of the goal. FLOP led 1-0 at the end of the first.

Williamsville ties it up in the second when Vanessa Willick steals it at the blue line, dangles it and beats the goalie for the first WillVille goal of the game.

One minute later, Willick slaps it from forever away and goes bar down to give Williamsville the 2-1 lead.

Right away on the other end of the ice, Taylor Joyce redirects the pass from Smaczniak into the back of the net to tie the game up at two a piece.

Third period action now, Aizah-Roze Thompson jukes out defenders on her way in for the game-winning goal to make it 3-2. Thompson would also score an empty netter late in the third, and that would be the final nail in the coffin.

Williamsville tops FLOP 4-2 to advance to the Section VI Championship game on Tuesday!