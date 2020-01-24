Williamsville tops LID to win Federation Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the beginning of championship season in girls hockey, and on Wednesday night Williamsville and the girls from Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew met on the ice for the Western New York girls hockey Federation Final.

A little over five minutes into the first, Kiersten Smith sends it across the ice to Emma Roland who taps it in for the first goal of the game! Williamsville leads 1-0, and they would score another to take a 2-0 lead going into the second.

Just two minutes into the second period, Ellie Schau takes advantage of a pass behind the goal as she nets one all the way from the face-off circle to bring WillVille up 3-0!

Now, the Williamsville shooters are getting hot. Roland skating circles around the defense before she pulls up with the beautiful shot to the top shelf, it’s now 4-0.

“When you can get an early one on a goalie as good as Dylan [Gorski], it boosts your shooters confidence,” Williamsville head coach Rick Hopkins said. “They got frustrated by her two weeks ago when we got shutout 2-0, so getting an early one made them realize great, we got one on her, we can score on her. Then to get the second one was big, then found the scoring touch.”

Just under three left in the second, Williamsville up 5-0, Jenna Cavalieri taps it to Schau who buries it in the net to make it 6-0, and also a hat trick for Schau!

“It was awesome, but I kept coming back to the bench, I said guys, we still have two periods left, whether it’s in the first, two more, or the second, one more, and I said you’ve got to keep the intensity up,” Ellie Schau said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re up one goal, five goals, you’ve got to keep going until the final buzzer blows.”

Williamsville would score two more, and LID would get on the board with four minutes left in the game to make it an 8-1 final! Williamsville wins their second Federation title, on the 10th anniversary of winning the first ever Fed title.

“It’s real fitting in the 10th year, I just told the girls that Coach Clair was Captain Clair ten years ago. When she held up the trophy in the locker room it had no names on it, and she said ‘Well Williamsville’s name will always be the first,’ and for now it’s the last one on there until maybe 12 months from now.”