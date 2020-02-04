Williamsville wins Section VI Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After winning the Fed Championship two weeks ago, Williamsville looked to repeat as the girls hockey Section VI Champions on Monday evening when they took on Kenmore/Grand Island at Cornerstone Arena.

Four and a half minutes into the game, Emma Roland bringing it down and fires a rocket into the back of the net for the first Williamsville goal of the game!

But KenGI responds! A minute and a half left in the first, Abigail Blair has it behind the goal and sends it to Isabelle Bourgeault who taps it in for the score to tie it up at one a piece.

Fifteen seconds left in the period, it’s going to be Kaylynn Savoy who fires the one timer past Mia Wendell! KenGI led 2-1 at the end of the first.

Nearing the end of the second period now, Emma Roland again in the offensive zone, and Emma Roland again with the goal! That beauty ties the game up at two a piece, and that’s where the score would stay after three full periods of regulation play.

So we have free hockey in the Section VI Championship! A minute into the game, Vanessa Willick passes to Roland, and she does the rest! Emma Roland makes the defender miss and lifts it into the back of the net for the game winner!!

After scoring all three goals, including the game winner in OT to earn @willvillehockey their second straight @SectionVI title, senior Emma Roland gives praise to @KenGIicehockey for a hard fought game pic.twitter.com/RsNyREcg68 — Mary Margaret Johnson (@mmj5838) February 4, 2020

Williamsville wins 3-2 in overtime over Kenmore/Grand Island! Senior Emma Roland finishes the game with a hat trick. Section VI champs Williamsville advance to the Regional Championship.