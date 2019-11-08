Wilson and Southwestern meet again in the Class C playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final game of the 2019 Section VI Finals will be the Class C match up between Wilson and Southwestern on Saturday night. The undefeated Lakemen are coming to the stadium for the first time in their careers.

“I think everyone was going ballistic, we’ve been waiting for that moment for so long, after those two heartbreaking losses two years in a row, so it’s a long time coming, especially for Coach Atlas, he was really hyped up,” Wilson receiver Julian Andreola said.

“It’s just a great feeling, we’ve worked so hard for it for our entire lives, so it just feels great to do it,” Wilson tight end Declan Faery said.

For the last two seasons, Southwestern has edged Wilson out of the playoffs in the second round, both years by just one point. So this is a playoff rematch that both teams are looking forward to playing in again.

“We know they’re going to come to play, we know they’re probably upset about losing to us the last couple of years, so we know that they’re going to come to play and we need to come just as ready to play,” Southwestern receiver Charles Bailey said.

“It’s another week of hard work, we’re just going to have fun,” Southwestern lineman Chris Quinn said. “We’re not going to take them lightly, we’re just going to have fun.”

“There’s a lot of motivation on the line, it’s really getting us hyped up for this game, we really want to go out there and just give it our all,” Wilson running back Drew Westmorland said. “We want to show everyone in the community that we can do it, that we have what it takes.”

Both programs enter Saturday’s game at New Era Field undefeated, and a berth in the Section VI Finals means a lot for both teams.

“It’s great, we’ve been here before, we’re glad to be back,” Bailey said. “The last times that we’ve been here, it hasn’t gone in our favor, so we’re hoping to do good this year and come out past this game.”

“I’m super excited to be here, even though we’ve been here a few times, it’s still a fun experience,” Quinn said. “We’re just going to try to go past it this year.”

“It’s great, for a small town this doesn’t happen often, but I’m really happy and blessed to be able to give that back to the community,” Andreola said.

“It doesn’t come often, I’m not sure we’ve ever been undefeated going into the Stadium, but we’re here now, we’ve done what we had to do, we’ve worked hard throughout the year, and we’ve shown that we can do what we put our time and effort into,” Westmorland said.

“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be able to do this this year except everyone in the locker room, so just to prove everyone wrong, that feels good,” Faery said.

Wilson and Southwestern wrap up the Section VI Championships this weekend. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm on Saturday night.