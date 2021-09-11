Wilson shuts out Cleve Hill 20-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 1-0 Wilson traveled to 1-0 Cleve Hill on Saturday morning for a C-North matchup.

Second half action here, Tyler Yousett rolls out and is absolutely crushed when he throws the ball but somehow Benjamin Wortkoetter catches the pass and gets the first down.

A few plays later, Yousett slings it to Luke Atlas who turns on the jets and weaves his way over the goal line for the score! Wilson takes a 20-0 lead after the failed two point conversion.

After putting together a drive down the field, Chase Williams pitches it to Larry Burgin but the ball pops out of his hands! The Lakemen recover the fumble.

On the next Wilson possession, Atlas gets the ball again and takes it 20-yards before he’s pushed out of bounds.

The Lakemen come away victorious in this game, shutting out Cleve Hill 20-0 to stay unbeaten through the first two games. The Eagles move to 1-1.