Wilson takes down Akron 20-6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was the battle of the unbeatens tonight at Walter J. Hutchison Field tonight as the Akron Tigers traveled to take on the Wilson Lakemen.

Scoreless through the first, Wilson on the move, Robert Atlas chucks it up to Declan Faery in the end zone but Mitchell Holtz is there with the fantastic deflection!

But a few plays later, Atlas hits Brayden Dunlap who takes it in 22 yards for the touchdown! Wilson takes a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes left to play in the first half.

And the Lakemen keep the foot on the gas… in the final minutes of the second quarter, Atlas goes over the middle to Faery who tips it to himself and gets Wilson into the red zone where they would punch it in on the next play with a Jared Jaques touchdown… Wilson led 13-0 at the half.

This one was a defensive battle from the get go, third quarter Jacob Mazza under pressure, and his pass is picked off by Dunlap!

Onto the fourth quarter, Akron trying to get something together on offense, but Jared Jaques jumps in front of Mazza’s pass and takes it in for a pick six! The Lakemen lead 20-0 with just under 5 minutes left in the ballgame.

The Tigers finally get a drive together late in the game, Mazza connects with Zach Ellis for the touchdown.

The Lakemen take the game with a final of 20-6 to remain unbeaten on the season and hand Akron their first loss.