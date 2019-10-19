Wilson tops Newfane in OT to end regular season unbeaten

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the final week of the regular season, Newfane and Wilson met as a battle of the top two teams for the rivalry match up.

Fourth quarter, tied at 7, Jaden Heers takes the hand off and busts through the Lakemen defense before he’s brought down at the 10 yard line.

The Panthers can’t find the end zone on that drive, but Garrett Srock nails the field goal to bring Newfane up 10-7 with two minutes left in the game.

Under a minute to play, Wilson on the move, Bobby Atlas goes over the top to hit Declan Faery for the first down. Lakemen in field goal range.

With six seconds left, Wilson hits a field goal of their own to tie the game up at 10!! We’re headed to overtime!

Panthers get the ball first, and on fourth down Srock hits a field goal to take a 13-10 lead.

So now, it’s all up to Wilson, third and goal at the one yard line, Drew Westmorland with the direct snap and he goes untouched over the goal line for the go ahead touchdown!

Lakemen win in overtime against rival Newfane 16-13 to end the season undefeated for the first time in school history!