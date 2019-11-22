Winningest CSP senior class looks to add another W in State Semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “A ring sounds really good right now, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’ve got to take it week by week and beat this team first. They’re a good team, but we’ve got to play our best,” CSP quarterback Gerit Hinsdale said.

The CSP Wolfpack have made it back to Syracuse for the Class D State Semifinals where they will face Tioga for the second year in a row.

“I think we’re confident, we’ve played these guys before, we saw them in the semifinals last year,” CSP head coach Ty Harper said. “They’ll be a really good opponent, they’re undefeated, they’ve been number one in the state since week four, but our guys are confident, they’re playing well right now, so hopefully it continues.”

“We feel great, we’re not done yet, we don’t feel accomplished yet,” receiver Zavon Overton said. “We want to get out there, we want to win this Friday, we just want to keep going. Our goal is to win state again so we’ve got to keep pushing and working harder and harder every day.”

The 2019 Wolfpack looks a little bit different than last year’s state championship team. After graduating 20 seniors last season, not only did the younger members on the Wolfpack have to step up to fill those holes, the 12 seniors on this season’s team had to show the younger guys what it’s like to win.

“Funny stat is that this is the winningest senior class that CSP has ever had,” Hinsdale said, “We like to win. We’re going to do everything that we can to bring our skills and our leadership to the younger guys.”

“I think our seniors have done a really good job of kind of showing the way for the younger guys,” Coach Harper said. “The players that have been there before, Gerit, Cameron, Zavon, John Swabik, those guys have done a really good job of modeling the type of effort at practice, the type of work ethic it takes to get there, and I think the younger guys are feeding off it.”

“We’re lucky we’ve got a lot of veteran leadership. Hopefully it’ll be enough to get back there for the guys that haven’t had that experience yet.”

“We tell them to not take anything for granted because you never get a play back,” Overton said. “You have to go out there, you can’t relive everything that happened. We’ve got at most, what, ten days left maybe if we keep going. We need to keep pushing ourselves, work hard every single play, never give up, and keep fighting and pushing yourself.”

The winningest CSP senior class looks to add another one on Friday night when they face Tioga in the state semifinals to punch their ticket to the Carrier Dome again. Kickoff is set for 5 pm at Cicero North Syracuse high school.