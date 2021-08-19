With Josh Allen sitting, Mitch Trubisky will start vs. his former team in second preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again the plan is the same this week for the Bills starters as it was last week with most of the starters getting the night off, including quarterback Josh Allen.

He did not play against the Lions in their first preseason game and won’t again on Saturday against the Bears. So Mitch Trubisky will start again, this time against his former team.

Last week Trubisky talked to reporters for the first time at training camp and was asked about returning to Chicago during the preseason. He smiled and said, “We got Detroit first so I’m looking forward to that and then we’ll get to that next week.”

He also said “It’ll be weird going back there [Chicago] but I’m looking forward to it.” And it seems like some of his teammates are as well.

“I’m excited for him, you know to go out there and show the organization that they made a mistake. He’s a great quarterback and he belongs in the NFL,” Bills running back Matt Breida said on Thursday after practice.

Even though he won’t admit it, there has to be some extra juice and motivation for Trubisky in this game, even if it is just the preseason. The Bears drafted him second overall back in 2017, did not pick up his fifth-year option which led to him signing with Buffalo.

Last week against the Lions, Trubisky played two series but didn’t get a chance to throw the ball much as the emphasis was on the running game. He only attempted two passes and completed one, a 10-yard pass to Dawson Knox. And it’s up in the air whether or not that will be the game plan again this week.

“Yeah it remains to be seen, I think we just wanna continue to grow overall and Mitch obviously, new to our system so I think he’s off to a really good start,” Sean McDermott said before practice on Thursday.

“He’s a great leader, he gets in the huddle, he makes sure we’re on the same page, we know what we’re doing. He’s got that quality “it” factor. I know a lot of people may hate on him for Chicago or whatever but it don’t matter. He’s here now, he’s doing a great job so I’m looking forward to playing with him this year,” Breida said.

We’ll also see left tackle Dion Dawkins return the lineup on Saturday after battling Covid-19. The Bills activated him last Thursday and he’s been practicing with the team again this week as he slowly works his way back.

“He has made significant progress, he’s had a great attitude since coming back. I think he missed it, right? I saw where he said he was in the hospital and we were out here practicing so to hear him say that I think really speaks to how much he loves being out here with his teammates. He’s made great strides,” McDermott said

McDermott also said it “remains to be seen” how much Dawkins will play on Saturday.

Running back Zack Moss will also get his first action in the preseason against the Bears after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. These game reps are important for Moss especially after suffering that season-ending ankle injury in the Wild Card game against the Colts. Moss had surgery on it in the offseason.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs once again missed practice on Thursday and will not play on Saturday as he’s still dealing with a knee injury but McDermott said they hope to get him back within the next few days.