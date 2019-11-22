With Nsekhe out, Ford prepares for tough test against Von Miller

Buffalo Bills’ Cody Ford (70) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With right tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, it’ll be rookie Cody Ford stepping into the starting role on the offensive line to battle pass rush extraordinaire Von Miller on Sunday.

While Miller only has five sacks this season, even if he doesn’t take down a quarterback, he can certainly put pressure on an offense.

“He is who he is. It shows up on tape,” the rookie said on Thursday. “He’s exactly what they say. It all comes down to us. We have to execute and play our style of play.”

Ford has faced off against his share of strong pass rushers this season, but is leaning on all the guys around him to prep for Sunday’s showdown against the former Super Bowl MVP.

“Picked on Mitch (Morse), and Jon (Feliciano) even though he’s a guard. Even guys like Lee (Smith), who have chipped him in previous year. But as far as those guy, picked their brain and just take as much as I can from them.”

Three of Miller’s quarterback take downs have come over the last four games.