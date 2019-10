(WIVB) — Rob Gronkowski is returning to football, but not as a player.

The western New York native is joining FOX Sports as an NFL analyst, according to FOX Sports.

Three-time Super Bowl champion @RobGronkowski joins FOX Sports as an NFL analyst and makes his network debut on THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL as the Patriots host the Giants.



Coincidence? Maybe.

— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 8, 2019

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots, will debut as an analyst on Thursday Night Football.

That night, the team he spent his entire NFL career with will take on the New York Giants.