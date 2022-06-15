BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 90 high school seniors from around Western New York competed in the third annual Chuck Senn All Star baseball game on a toasty night at Depew on Wednesday.

In the top of the fourth, Lackawanna’s Matt Rodriguez chops one to third but beats the throw to first to score Lancaster’s Blaise Kolbert and give the National team a 5-0 lead.

Top of the fifth now, Roy-Hart’s Ryan Mettler smacks a chopper to short but is safe after an errant throw. Ellicottville’s Logan Grinols scores standing up, it’s now 6-0 Nats.

In the bottom of the frame, Orchard Park’s Tyler Kelley rips one down the first base line to score St. Joe’s Joey Haynes and Sweet Home’s Chet Palmer. Will East’s Nate Milk turns on the jets and scores from first. Americans cut the lead in half, 6-3.

A few batters later, Hamburg’s Nolan Heavern ropes a shot to centerfield. Fredonia’s Simon Davis comes home, it’s now a one-run ballgame, 6-5.

Top of the seventh now, Nationals extend their lead again when Canisius’ Drew Podlas smacks a shot out to centerfield to bring Chatauqua Lake’s Kalen Miller across the plate and make it 7-5.

The National team went on to win the third annual All-Star game with a final score of 10-6.