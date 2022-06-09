BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s championship weekend for high school spring sports! Western New York is widely represented in the NYSPHSAA and Catholic State Championships this weekend, and multiple teams and athletes left Buffalo on Thursday to head to States.

SOFTBALL

A gigantic THANK YOU to Olive Tree on Broadway for donating an amazing breakfast for our team today as we head to States! We have huge smiles and full bellies! Our community is something special! Thank you again Olive Tree!!! pic.twitter.com/IPdf8x7a6d — LancasterHS Softball (@LancHSsoftball) June 9, 2022

After a huge 6-0 victory over Fairport in the AA Far West Regionals on Saturday, Lancaster’s incredible season continues this weekend in the State Tournament. The Legends left WNY on Thursday morning with a sendoff from local Lancaster restaurant Olive Tree that donated breakfasts to the team for their bus ride to Long Island. Lancaster will play Monroe-Woodbury in the AA State Semifinals on Saturday at 9 am.

Along with Lancaster, the Depew Wildcats are also headed to Long Island to play in the Class B State Tournament this weekend. The Wildcats punched their ticket to States by shutting out Wellsville 5-0 on Saturday in the Far West Regionals. On Thursday, decked out in new Regional Championship t-shirts, Depew received a full fire and police escort from Depew PD and FD all the way to I-90 as they head downstate. The Wildcats will face Ichabod-Crane at 1:30pm on Saturday in the Class B State Semifinals.

Thanks to Kevin Powers and Artdog for these awesome Regional Championship tee’s!! Fastest turnaround ever! Off to Long Island for a chance at a State Title! pic.twitter.com/XqOgMjXaWJ — Depew Wildcats Softball (@SoftballDepew) June 9, 2022

BASEBALL

⁦@HamburgHigh⁩ Varsity Baseball leaves for the state Final Four. pic.twitter.com/QN184B0Lm3 — Michael Cornell (@Hamburg_Super) June 9, 2022

After a crazy Section VI Class A crossover victory sent Hamburg to the Far West Regionals, the Bulldogs wasted no time letting everyone know that they deserved to be there. Hamburg topped Webster Thomas 13-1 in a five-inning rout to advance to the Class A State Tournament, their first time since 2015. On Thursday morning, the Bulldogs got a sendoff complete with a firetruck escort from Hamburg FD as they left town en route for Binghampton. Hamburg will face Calhoun on Friday at 4pm.

Off to States!!! @PortvilleFB wins 3-2 in the Far West Regional game vs Oakfield-Alabama! Congratulations guys! ⚾️😊👍💪 pic.twitter.com/Yknce9ZAcN — Portville Athletics (@PCS_Panthers) June 4, 2022

As one of the most dominant baseball teams in WNY, Portville will also represent Section VI in Binghampton this weekend in the Class C State Tournament. The Panthers cruised through the Section, outscoring teams by an average of 10 runs a game, before topping Oakfield-Alabama 3-2 in the Far West Regional last weekend. Portville will face Chester in the State Semifinals on Friday at 7pm at Union-Endicott High School.

Clymer-Sherman-Panama is the third Section VI team to represent Western New York in the State Baseball Tournament this weekend. The 17-1 Wolfpack come into states riding a nine-game win streak, with their only loss of the season coming to Maple Grove in the beginning of May. CSP cruised through the playoffs, topping teams 10-0, 12-2, and they’re coming off a close 3-2 victory over Fillmore in the Far West Regional. CSP will face Chapel Field in the Class D State Semifinals on Friday at 5 pm at SUNY Broome.

TRACK & FIELD

Many athletes from Section VI advanced to the State Track & Field Meet last weekend. Here’s who’s running which races.

Girls Division I

Lancaster freshman Madison Francis — 200 meter dash, triple jump

Hutch Tech senior Aniya Hugley — 400 meter dash

Sacred Heart senior Jahmilia Dennis — 100 meter hurdles, triple jump

West Seneca West freshman Carly Lopez — 400 meter hurdles

Sacred Heart junior Brigid Byrnes — 400 meter hurdles

Sweet Home 4×100 meter relay (junior Amari Hall, freshman Kimaya Hall, senior Lanee Hall, freshman Ta’Lynn Harris, junior Adrianna Ellsworth)

West Seneca West 4X400 meter relay (sophomore Madison McMahon, sophomore Paige McMahon, eighth grader Jayden Ecker, freshman Carly Lopez, junior Madison McNeill, freshman Cydney Hortman)

Frontier sophomore Lea Philarom — long jump

Sweet Home senior Lanee Hall — long jump, triple jump

Will North senior Sarah Nyaanga — long jump

Starpoint senior Veda Jauch — shot put, girls discus

Girls Division II

Clymer senior Jenna Fisher — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash

Cheektowaga sophomore Amiyah Verse — 100 meter dash

Mount St. Mary senior Kayla Hall — 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash

Franklinville sophomore Tyyetta Herman — 400 meter dash

Cheektowaga 4×100 relay team (eighth grader La’Niyah Leak, eighth grader Myla Scott, senior Kayrah Brown, sophomore Amiyah Verse, junior Jocelyn Tracy, senior Aaliycia Taylor)

East Aurora 4×400 relay team (senior Megan Mclaughlin, senior Grace Kwitek, freshman Jillian Mumm, junior Saige Ticen, junior Emma Ranalli, eighth grader Hope Owens)

Tapestry freshman Janee Long — long jump

Olmsted junior Brooklyn Bullock — long jump

Medina sophomore Madelynn Ruteledge — long jump

Mount St. Mary junior Jenna Capolupo — long jump

Springville senior Marianna Heichberger — shot put

Cheektowaga sophomore Katrina Chandler — discus

St. Mary’s freshman Ruby Nowak — shot put, discus

Girls Championships

Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon — 800 meter run

Clarence senior Anna Ridge — 1500 meter run

East Aurora freshman Emilia O’Leary — 3000 meter run

Orchard Park sophomore Noel Barlette — 3000 meter run

Nardin senior Emma Sgroi — 3000 meter run

Cardinal O’Hara senior Jacqueline Appenheimer — 3000 meter run

Frontier freshman Lillie Bodgan — 2000 meter steeplechase

Amherst senior Mallory Grubb — 2000 meter steeplechase

Nardin senior Mary Kat Hartigan — 2000 meter steeplechase

East Aurora 4×800 meter relay (senior Megan Mclaughlin, freshman Emilia O’Leary, eighth grader Kailyn Houghton, eighth grader Hope Owens, freshman Catherine Schoeneman)

Orchard Park 4×800 relay (sophomore Anneliese Henrich, junior Jillian O’Rourke, junior Hannah Wierer, sophomore Noel BArlette, eighth grader Alexis Sanelli, freshman Penelope Choroser)

Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon — high jump

Sweet Home junior Adrianna Ellsworth — high jump

East Aurora sophomore Kate Hillyard — high jump, pole vault

St. Mary’s senior Charlotte Pawli — high jump

Starpoint senior Alyssa Armitage — pole vault

Will North junior Miranda Burgett — pentathalon

East Aurora freshman Megan Cassidy — pentathalon

Boys Division I

Lockport senior Matt Schaffert — 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash

Clarence senior Tyler McGrath — 100 meter dash, long jump

Will North senior Patrick Ames — 400 meter dash

Clarence junior Emmett Forrestel — 110 meter hurdles

Will North senior Noor Rasool — 400 meter hurdles

Lockport 4×100 meter relay (senior Matt Schaffert, sophomore Shey Williams, junior Zion Cheatham, junior Sam Marquez, senior Austin Zimmerman, sophomore Tristan Grimball)

Will North 4×400 meter relay (senior Colin Maddigan, senior Noor Rasool, junior Carter Schweis, senior Patrick Ames, senior Brock Young)

Sweet Home senior Moet Koloko — long jump

Hutch Tech junior Zy’Mere Covington — triple jump

Amherst junior Brad Johnson — shot put

Clarence senior Austin Hawes — discus

Orchard Park senior Dominic Cervellera — discus

Boys Division II

Lake Shore junior Simon Connors — 100 meter dash

Southwestern junior Michael Butterfield — 200 meter dash

Cheektowaga senior CJ Krzanowicz — 110 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles, long jump

Iroquois senior Kendall Mariacher — 100 meter hurdles

Cheektowaga 4×100 meter relay (senior Donald Cromer, sophomore Daniel Richardson, senior Isaiah Harris, senior CJ Krzanowicz, senior Ja’lon Henlon, junior Harrison Mullen)

Fredonia 4×400 meter relay (senior Alex Field, senior Jayden Yerico, senior Matt Linder, senior Ledreth Velez-Olmo, senior Nick Whitfield, senior Carson Kuzdzal)

Southwestern senior Dontae Hoose — shot put

Timon senior Kyiree Farr — shot put

Holland sophomore Ryan Oleksy — discus

Boys Championships

Southwestern senior Trenton Shutters — 800 meter run

Hutch Tech senior Andrew Core — 800 meter run

Randolph sophomore Roan Kelly — 1600 meter run

Allegany-Limestone senior Jacob Brink — 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run

Orchard Park junior Joseph Bertola — 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run

East Aurora senior Evan Owens — 3200 meter run

Lancaster senior Zack Winnicki — 3000 meter steeplechase

East Aurora 4×800 meter relay (sophomore Owen Rung, senior Evan Owens, senior BRaden Tent, senior Pierce Tice, junior Mason Wiedeman, senior Ryan Zaff)

Southwestern 4×800 meter relay (junior Nate Lewis, freshman Donavin Brown, senior Ethan Luce, senior Trenton Shutters, junior Jacob Johson, sophomore Sam Kautzman)

Cheektowaga sophomore Daniel Richardson — high jump

Falconer senior Devin Austin — high jump

St. Mary’s senior Dillon Murphy — high jump

Lockport senior Austin Zimmerman — high jump

Orchard Park senior Kegan Mancabelli — pole vault

Randolph junior Clayton Crouse — pole vault

Clymer senior Gerald Carris — pentathalon

St. Francis junior Andrew Krug — pentathalon

Niagara Wheatfield junior Alex Darlak — pentathalon