BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alex Iafallo has a new NHL team.

The Eden native was sent to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday as part of a sign-and-trade deal in which the Los Angeles Kings acquired forward Pierre Luc-Dubois. Along with Iafallo, the Jets obtained forwards Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft for Dubois, who signed an eight-year contract worth an annual value of $8.5 million.

The 29-year-old Iafallo had 14 goals and 22 assists in 59 games this past season. He had three goals and an assist in six playoff games. Since signing with the Kings as an undrafted free agent following a standout career at Minnesota Duluth in 2017, the 6-foot left winger has tallied 204 points (84 goals, 119 assists) in 420 games over six seasons. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 16 career playoff games.

Iafallo has two years remaining on a contract paying him an average of $4 million annually.