BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst High School graduate Jonah Heim became the first Western New Yorker since Dave Hollins in 1993 to hit a home run in a league championship series on Monday night.

Heim homered in the third inning of the Texas Rangers’ 5-4 win against the Houston Astros, giving Texas a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. He also drove in what ended up being the game-winning run in the first game of the series on Sunday night. The series shifts back to Arlington, Texas on Wednesday night.

If the Rangers advance to the World Series, Heim will be the first Western New Yorker to appear in the fall classic since Buffalo native Kevin Siegrist pitched in four games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013.

Earlier this year Heim was named to his first All-Star team, becoming the first Western New Yorker since Hollins in 1993 to earn the nod.

Heim, 28, was drafted in the fourth round out of Amherst Central by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013. He made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Oakland Athletics before being traded to Texas in 2021. He played at Sahlen Field while the Blue Jays took up residence in Buffalo in 2021, becoming the first Buffalo-born player to appear in a major league game in the city since 1890.