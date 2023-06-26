BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jonah Heim is having an All-Star caliber season for the Texas Rangers. Heim’s hometown supporters can help send him to Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic to celebrate his birthday.

Heim, an Amherst graduate who turns 28 on Tuesday, is one of two finalists for the American League starting roster at catcher, along with Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. The second round of fan voting opens Monday and runs through noon Thursday. You can vote here.

In his third season with Texas, and second as the Rangers’ primary catcher, Heim is batting .283 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI. Heim’s .482 slugging percentage and .332 on-base percentage are both career-highs, along with his batting average. Heim’s defense and pitch framing also has benefitted the Rangers in taking the AL West lead with a 47-30 record entering this week.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” manager Bruce Bochy told MLB.com. “That’s pretty strong evidence that this man should be considered to start the All-Star Game. He’s leading a staff and doing a very good job. I think you look at the defensive metrics and where he’s hitting in the order, the damage he’s done, yeah, of course, I’m gonna say that. That’s not being biased, it’s just looking at the numbers.”

Heim was drafted out of Amherst Central in the fourth round by Baltimore in 2013. He made his MLB with Oakland in 2020. He could become the first MLB All-Star in 30 years who played for a WNY high school, following Dave Hollins (Orchard Park) appearing in the 1993 game while playing for Philadelphia. Jesse Winker, who was born in Buffalo and lived in Niagara Falls until age 7, was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2021.

Heim had a memorable homecoming in 2021 when the Rangers played in Buffalo during the Blue Jays residency at Sahlen Field. He became the first Buffalo-born player to appear in a major league game in the city since 1890.

All-Star starting lineups will be revealed Thursday night. Reserve spots voted by players and coaches will be announced Sunday.