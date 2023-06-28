BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg native Quentin Musty was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.

Musty is the first Western New Yorker to go in the NHL Draft’s first round since Amherst’s Tom McCollum was picked 30th by the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. The year before, South Buffalo’s Patrick Kane went first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Musty, who turns 18 on July 6, was the 14th-ranked North American skater NHL Central Scouting prior to the draft. The former Buffalo Junior Sabres player was the No. 1 overall pick as a 16-year-old in the Ontario Hockey League draft. He posted 26 goals and 78 points in 53 games with the Sudbury Wolves this past season.

Draft analysts have praised Musty for his ability to use his big frame to his advantage, winning battles and bringing physicality to the ice. In addition, a powerful release makes him a goal scoring threat.

Furthering the WNY connection, Sharks general manager Mike Grier played for the Sabres during Musty’s birth year.

Musty is not the only Western New Yorker slated to go high in this year’s draft, as Clarence native Gavin McCarthy is projected to be drafted in Thursday’s second round.

The Sabres hold the 39th and 45th selections in the second round, which starts at 11 a.m.