Wolfpack headed back to State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The CSP Wolfpack will be playing in their second straight Class D State Championship when they face Moriah on Friday at noon at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

“Oh we’re ecstatic really, all the new guys are really excited, all the returning guys, just as excited if not more, we’re really really excited to do this,” CSP senior OL Lucas Rater said.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s satisfying, especially since this year is a lot different than last year in a number of different ways,” CSP head coach Ty Harper said. “I think that with so many new faces, inexperienced kids, just to see them improve over the course of the season and get to this point, it’s very satisfying as a coach to see them get to this point and play as well as they have down the stretch.”

“Last year we lost a lot of good players,” CSP senior receiver Cameron Barmore said, “Going into this year we didn’t know what it would be like and we’ve worked our tails off to get here. It would show a lot about our team.”

To punch their ticket back to state, the Wolfpack came back from behind to defeat Tioga 28-27 in the state semifinals, CSP’s closest game of the season.

“Really, I think all year we’ve done a really good job overcoming adversity, I think if you asked anyone on the team, from the beginning of the year to now, we’ve improved leaps and bounds,” Coach Harper said. “We weren’t good enough at the beginning of the year.”

“The kids have just taken it upon themselves to work hard and accept coaching, the staff’s done a really good job to try and keep getting better every week, and that’s a credit to our kids. It’s a testament to their work ethic and their drive, and we’re playing our best football at the right time.”

CSP is the last remaining football team from Section VI playing for a state championship, and representing the section isn’t something the Wolfpack take lightly.

“It’s great, we’re lucky to be here,” Barmore said. “I think we all know that we deserve to be here. We’ve got to just work and win this game.”

“It’s very meaningful, and that’s not lost on us either. We want to win a state championship not only for our communities but for the section,” Coach Harper said. “It matters to us that there’s a Section VI representative standing on that podium at the end of the year. That’s something that we’re proud of, hopefully we can finish the job on Friday.”

“It’s an honor, really it’s hard to believe for me,” Rater said. “We’re from a really small town, and you don’t really expect this thing to happen very often but we’re very lucky to be here. It’s great honor.”

The Wolfpack trounced over Moriah last season to earn their first State Championship. Now, it’s the Vikings that again stand in the way of CSP and another shiny state championship ring.

“It feels great but like I said, it’s not done yet. We want to be number one, and we’re going to practice to be number one,” Barmore said.