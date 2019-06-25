Women’s World Cup Fever In Western New York

The United States Women’s National Soccer team is gearing up for the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal matchup against France on Friday, June 28th. University at Buffalo women’s soccer coach Shawn Burke has a feeling the US is primed to win it all.

“You’re looking at superstars on both sides of the ball, it’s hard for me not to give the edge to th US right now,” said Burke. “Just looking at all their depth, and the talent and the just seem to have a certain mindset this World Cup, I just think they’re going to be tough to knock off.”

The World Cup has garnered the attention of fans worldwide, especially with the chance for the US to capture their fourth title. Western New York Flash Academy Head Coach Brittany Heist says not only is the success of the US National Team bringing awareness to women’s soccer, it’s also providing life lessons for youth players.

“Being able to watch these players play and pick up moments that we can emulate and copy, and even how their body language is on the field and how some players step up,” said Heist. “I think it’s huge in regard to youth soccer.”

Heist says there’s something special as a young player to watch the sports you love, and dream about being the player you admire.

“These are absolutely role models,” said Heist. “I remember sitting in my living room watching the 1999 World Cup. Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers and Briana Scurry are like staples in my everyday vocab at times when it comes to the grit that they had.”