WR Anthony Johnson signed to Chargers practice squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former University at Buffalo standout wide receiver Anthony Johnson was signed to the San Diego Chargers practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.
Johnson, who was in training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing as an drafted free agent, was cut by the team ahead of the regular season.
One of the most prolific wide receivers in the Mid-American Conference with the Bulls, Johnson finished his two-year career with 2,367 receiving yards and 25 career touchdowns.