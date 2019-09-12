WR Anthony Johnson signed to Chargers practice squad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Anthony Johnson (81) finds running room against the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former University at Buffalo standout wide receiver Anthony Johnson was signed to the San Diego Chargers practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Anthony Johnson (@litmanjohnson) September 12, 2019

Johnson, who was in training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing as an drafted free agent, was cut by the team ahead of the regular season.

We've signed CB Dontae Johnson, placed CB Trevor Williams on Injured-Reserve and announced practice squad moves » https://t.co/jv8QHREWuN pic.twitter.com/QQqm87rsGo — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 11, 2019

One of the most prolific wide receivers in the Mid-American Conference with the Bulls, Johnson finished his two-year career with 2,367 receiving yards and 25 career touchdowns.