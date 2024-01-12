BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) will not play in Buffalo’s Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott said.

Meanwhile, cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are both questionable for Sunday’s game after they were banged up in Buffalo’s 21-14 win over the Dolphins. Both Douglas and Dodson did not practice Thursday and McDermott said the team “will see how it goes” with the two defensive starters.

Both Davis and Rapp also suffered their injuries against Miami. In their absence, wide receiver Trent Sherfield will likely see an increase in snaps, while safety Cam Lewis might see the same on the defensive side.

“Hard to replace Gabe, really hard,” McDermott said. “He’s such a valuable member of our team in what he does in the pass and the run game, but full confidence in the other guys in the room to step up. That’s what we’ve shown all season long and rallied around that, and that’s what we expect moving forward.”

The Bills (11-6) and Steelers (10-7) face off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in what is expected to be a windy and potentially snowy game.