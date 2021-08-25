WR Jake Kumerow seems to be a lock for a spot on the Bills 53-man roster

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) as he scores a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – At the start of this preseason one of the big questions for the Bills offense is who would get that sixth wide receiver spot on the 53-man roster and it’s looking like Jake Kumerow is going to get it.

It seems like he’s a lock after having an impressive training camp where he consistently made plays, usually stood out especially in one-on-one drills. He also brings that position versatility not to mention ability to make an impact on special teams.

“The way that Coach Dabs has the offense drawn up I like to be able to help him out in any way possible whether it’s being an outside guy, an inside guy, being able to make blocks, being down on the line of scrimmage making blocks,” Kumerow said after practice on Wednesday.

“Also with special teams being able to not only fit in on the offense but fit in there and be able to make plays and help us out, give us good field position and just be an all around player. So I love it here.”

And while this Bills wide receiver room is loaded with talent, so much so that good players will not make the final roster, Kumerow took advantage of the extra reps and opportunities he got in practice while Stefon Diggs was out dealing with a knee injury.

“You never wanna have guys out and guys missing days but having that happen it definitely gives me a few more reps and a few more opportunities and I like to take advantage of those as well as I can,” Kumerow explained.

“The urgency is definitely a thing that you’ve gotta take note of when you’re in there with the 1’s but it’s also a thing with whatever huddle you’re in if you’re with the 2’s, 3’s, 4’s, you’ve gotta have urgency because you can see on film when someone’s playing with urgency and you like to stand out by doing that.”

Kumerow had two catches for 20 yards, one of them a touchdown in last week’s preseason game against the Bears. While he was with the Bills last season, he had one reception which was also for a touchdown in a win over the Broncos. That was Kumerow’s first stint with the Bills and before that, he was with the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has praised what Kumerow can do numerous times.

“It does feel good, you know I’m confident in myself and my ability wherever I go so it doesn’t matter much what anybody says so I’m confident in my abilities and I know what I can do,” Kumerow said.

Last week Mitch Trubisky got a chance to play against his former team in the preseason and this week it’s Kumerow’s turn as the Bills host Green Bay on Saturday.

“I’m excited, it’ll be cool to see some of the guys I know, some familiar faces, yeah I’m looking forward to it. Also it’s the next game so I’m gonna be excited no matter what but yeah because it’s Green Bay it’ll be good to bump those guys around a little bit,” Kumerow smiled.

Elsewhere in the Bills wide receiver room, the good news is Diggs seems to be a full-go again after dealing with a knee injury the past few weeks. He participated in individual drills as well as team drills on Wednesday.

The bad news is many guys in the room are banged up. Isaiah McKenzie was wearing a sling on his left arm and now has a shoulder injury after a collision with Jordan Poyer in practice on Tuesday. Rookie Marquez Stevenson has a foot injury he suffered in last week’s game against the Bears. He was doing some light work on the sideline before practice while Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are still on the Covid list.