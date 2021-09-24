WSE tops Cheektowaga 29-28 in OT to remain unbeaten

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated West Seneca East back at home on Friday night hosting Cheektowaga in a non-league matchup at the beautiful new Trojan Stadium.

On WSE’s first possession of the game, a handoff up the middle and a long run gets the Trojans deep into Warrior territory early.

A few plays later, they cap off the drive with a one-yard touchdown courtesy of Charlie Rosado for the first score of the game. It’s now 6-0 West Seneca East.

But Cheektowaga responds on the ensuing drive. Warburton Cameron takes the handoff and takes it 40+ yards down the field before getting pushed out of bounds inside the five-yard line. Cameron punches it in three plays later, and the Warriors take the lead 7-6.

Late in the second quarter, Jalen Henlon gets the ball, heads to the right, and tiptoes down the sidelines all the way into the end zone for the second Cheektowaga touchdown of the game! The Warriors led 14-6 at the half.

West Seneca East put together a strong second half and scored late in the fourth to tie the game up at 21 a piece and force an overtime. Cheektowaga scored first in OT to make it 28-21, but the Trojans scored on their possession and got the two point conversion to win the game with a final score of 29-28.