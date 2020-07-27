Yankees-Phillies game postponed following reports of COVID-19 outbreak among Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris throws a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 11-6. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NEW YORK (WIVB) — After the Miami Marlins’ home opener was cancelled, Monday night’s Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia is also not happening as planned, Major League Baseball (MLB) confirmed.

The Phillies were recently exposed to the Marlins, who are reportedly experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Marlins are scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on August 11.

