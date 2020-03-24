Yoga studios adapting to online classes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During this time where all gyms and yoga studios are closed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, fitness instructors have had to take a more creative approach to physical fitness.

The Love In Motion Yoga studio is offering online classes twice a day for its members to practice yoga at home.

“It’s a different experience. It’s really changing the experience of yoga,” Love In Motion Yoga owner Kathleen Engelhardt said. “I’m a people person, I don’t have plans ever for anything, I usually just roll in and teach off the cuff, so I have to teach something that’s not as organic as teaching to a group of people who I know what they need in that moment.”

“I’m teaching very simple classes, I’m doing all of the classes. Let me tell you, those Peloton people, they are amazing how they stay so poised, because it’s hard to teach and talk at the same time.”

“It’s definitely a new experience, it’s not that comfortable at first but I’m starting to get a little bit used to it. I’m getting so many emails and texts afterwards from people, and people are sharing on social media, so it does remind me that it’s not just me talking on a camera, and that there’s a community out there that’s enjoying the product,” Engelhardt said.

Without the physical classes, many gyms and studios are having to think about the possibility of losing revenue and possibly shutting down at the end of this quarantine. By offering the online classes, Love In Motion has been able to keep their full list of members, and even reconnect with some others.

“We have at least 15-20 people that are registering for every class every day,” Engelhardt said. “Some people will register and miss the class, so we’ll record it and be able to send a recorded version of the class, so we are seeing a lot of participation.”

“Some of our clients have moved away, so we’re starting to see people that don’t live in town that are able to get access to our classes.”

When this is all said and done, Engelhardt says that the studio plans to continue putting out a few online classes to reach their members who maybe couldn’t come to classes in person, but ultimately they’re just ready to get back into the studio.

“We’re going to really love having a place to go to and have people around when the time comes and we’re no longer practicing by ourselves in our living rooms,” Engelhardt said.

If you are interested in trying an online class, you can find the schedule here.