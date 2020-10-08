Young Thunder attacking soccer season with no regrets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Already two games into the 2020 high school soccer season, Mount St. Mary is sitting pretty at one and one. Even though this Thunder team is very young, these girls know the importance of every single win, and they’re attacking each game as if it’s their last.

“We’re just working really hard and we’re not taking it for granted,” Mount St. Mary freshman Amanda Saber said. “We understand that this could be our last game and we really want to go out on a win. Every game we try our best and we always try to win at everything.”

“We definitely have that mindset of play like it is our last game. We go out there and try as hard as we can,” Mount St. Mary junior Alexa Persico said. “Every day at practice as well, we’re definitely working really hard, just in case our season does get cancelled. Our senior game got pushed up so we can get that in in case anything gets cancelled again.”

“They’re just really excited to be here. They’re all hard workers, but especially those younger girls,” Mount St. Mary Head Coach Emma Mack said. “They’re just excited to play soccer because a lot of them didn’t think the season would happen. They come to practice every day, they’re always happy, they’re always excited, and in games they’re ready to work.”

“Hardworking, strong willed, and we’re definitely here to not be pushed around,” Mount St. Mary senior Sarah Gannane said. “We’re ready to come out and show them what we got.”

The Thunder plays at Nicholls on Thursday at 4:30 pm.