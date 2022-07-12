BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of the best golfers in the country tee off at Niagara Falls Country Club this week for the Porter Cup.

Xeve Perez, the youngest player in Porter Cup history, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about how he’s feeling heading into the competition at only 12 years old.

“It’s such an honor to be part of an amazing tournament like this,” Perez said. “I’d also like to thank OnCore Golf for inviting me to a wonderful event. I enjoy being in Buffalo all the time and I’m just going to go out there this week, try my best, and give it my all.”

Perez said he used to live next to a golf course in Louisiana and would go there with his dad and absorb knowledge of the game.

He said he picked up the game while his dad, a 33-year military vet, was deployed.

“My dad actually tried to get me into baseball when I was two years old. He bought me the gloves, the bats, and every time he’d pitch the ball, I’d just let it go and swing it like a golf club,” he said. “By the time my dad was deployed and came back, I was a full-blown golfer.”

Perez said he has competed in “hundreds of tournaments,” in places like Pebble Beach in California, Baltusrol in New Jersey, and at local courses down in Georgia. He is scheduled to tee off at noon in Round 1.

The Porter Cup draws in talent from across the world — of all ages. Perez is proof of that.

The full interview can be seen above.