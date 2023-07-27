BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Buffalo Bills away at training camp, the sounds of competitive football still rung around Highmark Stadium.

It wasn’t a lower-level game, or any game at all for that matter, but rather one of football’s simplest yet intense battles: one-on-ones between a wide receiver and a defensive back.

Dozens of athletes from around the region descended upon All-High and Highmark Stadiums to compete in YouTube and social media star Donald “Deestroying” De La Haye’s 1ON1 Summer Tour, which made its fourth stop Wednesday in Buffalo.

De La Haye was a kicker at the University of Central Florida when his YouTube career began to blossom. After opting to pursue social media and making videos full-time, he has since taken off in popularity, partnering with the NFL multiple times, including for the 1ON1 Summer Tour.

The 26-year-old with more than five million subscribers on YouTube is now giving athletes the chance to make a name for themselves on a significant platform — and compete for a prize of $10,000.

De La Haye celebrates in the endzone with a competitor at All-High Stadium. (Photo: Adam Gorski / News 4)

Allen and De La Haye watch on at All-High Stadium. (Photo: Adam Gorski / News 4)

A fired up De La Haye after an impressive play by a competitor. (Photo: Adam Gorski / News 4)

Allen overlooks the competition at Highmark Stadium. (Photo: Adam Gorski / News 4)

Buffalo native and Kansas Jayhawk Dylan McDuffie celebrates with the Buffalo crowd. (Photo: Adam Gorski / News 4)

“It’s amazing being able to partner with the NFL and having such a huge platform,” De La Haye said. “Being in the stadium was crazy. A lot of these kids got to score touchdowns and run into the crowd like they were really in the game. It was just heartfelt.”

The competition involved a number of wide receivers and defensive backs of all ages taking part in one-on-one drills against eachother, which was preceded by an evaluation process judged by De La Haye and Jason “Coach OTB” Allen that whittled down the field. The event was open for anybody to show up, register and compete.

Catches, interceptions, cheers, celebrations and an electrifying atmosphere featuring a crowd of several hundred overtook All-High for the preliminary rounds.

Eventually, around 16 competitors qualified for the “money round” at Highmark Stadium later in the day.

“All-High, the city, they were doing their thing over there,” Allen said. “Looked around, you had the whole community, the whole neighborhood out there supporting us. When they said we had to move to the stadium I was kind of skeptical, but when we came to the stadium the energy didn’t drop off. It actually went a little bit higher. The kids had a good time.”

The rules of the one-on-one battles are straightforward: if the receiver runs a smooth route and manages to secure a catch and get in the endzone, they win the round. On the contrary, if a defensive back intercepts or prevents the ball from being caught, they win the round. Each matchup was a best-of-three, and a coin flip determined who started as the receiver and who started as the defensive back.

Despite the simplicity of the rules, the competition itself was fierce, as more and more athletes were eliminated in the bracket-style event. The crowd at Highmark Stadium was raucous in support and even played its own role: competitors who were knocked out were led to the fans to have their wristbands snatched away, which signified them losing their eligibility to compete.

At one point, fans clamored for a table to break in classic Bills Mafia fashion, but organizers were unable to make it happen due to liability reasons.

The NFL chain won by competitors who reached the final four in the 1-on-1 competition. (Photo: Adam Gorski / News 4)

Eventually, the event reached its final four, which marked a significant milestone for those who made it that far. The last four standing earned the chance to compete against 36 other athletes from different locations on the tour in a best-of-the-best one-on-one competition at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. They also secured another, more eye-catching prize: a chain featuring the NFL logo.

Only one athlete could walk away as the winner of $12,000, however, which was originally $10,000 before Buffalo native and rapper Benny the Butcher, who was in attendance at Highmark Stadium, poured an extra two grand into the prize pool. It came down to a final one-on-one and some confusion due to a contested call, but former University at Buffalo receiver Jovany Ruiz was able to force the receiver opposite him to catch the ball out of bounds, winning him the event as well as the cash prize.

“Just to have Deestroying come here and be here the same time as me, it was kind of like ‘Oh damn, I’m supposed to go to that one-on-one,'” Ruiz said. “Not just that, I believe Buffalo is my city, my community … And at the end, seeing the ref it was a double catch, out of bounds, it means the world.”

From L to R: Donald “Deestroying” De La Haye, Jovany Ruiz and Jason “Coach OTB” Allen following the event’s conclusion. (Photo: Adam Gorski / News 4)

Ruiz is a native of Puerto Rico and moved to Fredonia as a child. He attended and played football at Fredonia High School before playing college ball at UB. While he was a Bull, he went viral on social media in 2018 for completing the “hamstring challenge.”

He now lives in Tampa Bay, Florida and was in Buffalo for work with his non-profit, Sport of Life. After a handful of injuries during his time in college, he is currently an NFL free agent and continues to work for an opportunity.

“[De La Haye] is keeping dreams alive, and I love it,” Ruiz said. “I haven’t had that feeling since I was playing last season. It gives me that itch back, like I said, he’s keeping the dreams alive. Keeping us as kids, we sometimes lose the fun in being an adult. It was fun being out there with high schoolers, college players and men out there in the City of Buffalo.”

Whether it’s further NFL partnerships or even a Netflix show, De La Haye and Allen will continue to try and grow their 1-on-1 spectacle, with the videos posted to the Deestroying channel on YouTube garnering more than a million views regularly. The next stop on this summer tour is scheduled for Friday in Minnesota and an appearance overseas in London is also on the docket.

However, with a handful of events already under their belt, it’s clear the energy brought by Buffalo, or “Ruff Buff” as Allen called it, stood out.

“It was crazy, I didn’t know it was going to be like this,” De La Haye said. “[Allen] has been telling me for a year, year and a half [about Buffalo]. Finally came out, finally saw the energy. We had dudes in the crowd ripping like eight shirts, they wanted the table so bad … Energy was probably the most I’ve ever experienced.”