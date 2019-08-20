Zeuch tosses no-hitter in 3-0 win over Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Move over Bartolo Colon, you’ve got company in the history books.

Monday night, Bisons hurler T.J. Zeuch tossed the second no-hitter in club Bisons, striking out three and walking one batter in a 3-0 win over Rochester.

Colon threw the first no-no in 1997.

Bartolo… this is T.J.



Jonathan Davis helped preserve the no-no, making a diving catch for the second out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Zeuch threw 114 pitches and allowed two base runners all game. He walked Mike Miller in the third inning and plunked Zander Wiel in the eighth.