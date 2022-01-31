15 more Starbucks stores across the country will petition to join union

(WIVB) — Fifteen more Starbucks stores across the country will file petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to join the Starbucks Workers United movement, including one in Buffalo and two in Rochester.

Ballots are also being sent to three Buffalo stores Monday – Walden Avenue and Anderson, Depew, and Sheridan and Bailey. The vote count is expected to take place on Feb. 23.

The filings will bring the total number of stores filing to join the union to 54 stores in 19 states.

Monday is also the first bargaining day for the Genesee Street store and the Elmwood Village store – the first Starbucks store in the U.S. to unionize.

“This is a historic day. We’re looking forward to bargaining to get a contract that we can both be proud of,” said Michelle Eisen, a leader at the Elmwood store.