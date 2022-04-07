BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another Buffalo Starbucks has voted to unionize, according to organizing group Starbucks Workers United.

In what they described as a “landslide” 18-1 vote, the store at Delaware Avenue and W. Chippewa Street has become the United States’ 11th store to unionize.

Looking at just western New York, this one is number six, meaning more than half of Starbucks’ unionized American stores are in this region.

The others in the area who have unionized are located at the following locations:

Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

Genesee Street in Cheektowaga

Walden Avenue and Anderson Road, Cheektowaga

Sheridan Drive and N. Bailey Avenue, Amherst

Transit Road and French Road, Depew

Starbucks has 20 stores in the Buffalo market. The Elmwood Avenue store was the first in the whole country to unionize, while the Genesee Street one was second.

Third though, was nowhere near Buffalo. That store is located in Mesa, Arizona.

To unionize, a store needs a majority vote, which means just over 50 percent.