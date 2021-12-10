Art Wheaton, director of Labor Studies at Cornell ILR, speaks on Starbucks vote

Starbucks Unionization Effort

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Art Wheaton of Cornell’s ILR Buffalo Co-Lab joined News 4 Friday evening to discuss what Starbucks Elmwood’s vote means for the company and what it could mean for the restaurant industry.

The full interview can be seen above.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now