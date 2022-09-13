WASHINGTON (WIVB) — A longtime Buffalo Starbucks employee and union organizer will speak before members of Congress Wednesday.
Michelle Eisen will testify before the House Education & Labor Committee during a hearing titled “In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing.”
Eisen has worked for the coffee giant for more than a decade and helped make the Elmwood Avenue store the first Starbucks in the country to successfully organize.
You can watch the hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Youtube.
New on WIVB.com
- CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness
- San Francisco sued by sexual assault victim whose rape kit DNA was used against her
- UB scientist says internasal vaccine could develop COVID immunity
- You can better your community through Call 4 Action
- Buffalo Starbucks union organizer to testify before Congress
Patrick Ryan is a JANY award-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.