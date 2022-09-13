WASHINGTON (WIVB) — A longtime Buffalo Starbucks employee and union organizer will speak before members of Congress Wednesday.

Michelle Eisen will testify before the House Education & Labor Committee during a hearing titled “In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing.”

Eisen has worked for the coffee giant for more than a decade and helped make the Elmwood Avenue store the first Starbucks in the country to successfully organize.

You can watch the hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Youtube.