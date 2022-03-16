(WIVB) — Members of Congress heard from current and former workers at Starbucks about the growing effort to unionize their stores.

Members of the House Labor Caucus, including Congressman Brian Higgins, talked about the challenges workers in Buffalo and other cities have faced.

Workers said company leaders have been hostile to organizing efforts, including one that just passed at a location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

“During which time, Starbucks closed them down, scattered their partners around the district, turned them into the training store, hired 20, additional, brand new partners, and trained them, indoctrinated them to try to make them vote “no,” said Jaz Brisack, employee, Elmwood Avenue Starbucks.

Starbucks workers in Western New York were the first in the company to vote in favor of joining a union.