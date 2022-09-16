BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Workers at the Starbucks at Delaware and Chippewa in Buffalo are going to keep striking.

Workers say they’re upset with alleged misconduct by management, including the withholding of raises and benefits. In addition to this, some workers have called their working conditions unsafe.

“We face constant retaliation for organizing a union, from raises being denied, to being scheduled outside of our availability, and to top it off we have to deal with violent situations and medical emergencies that neither partners or management are prepared to handle,” shift supervisor Marcus Hopkins said.

Connor Mauche, a barista, says “Starbucks continues to deny its legal obligation to bargain with us in good faith.”

The picket outside the store began at 8 a.m. Workers are expected to speak at 9 a.m.