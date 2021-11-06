Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to visit with Buffalo workers

The sign for a Starbucks Coffee shop is seen in New York on April 17, 2018, following the company’s announcement that they will close more than 8,000 US stores on May 29 to conduct “racial-bias education” following the arrest of two black men in one of its cafes. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

His visit to Buffalo tonight comes four days before workers get ballots to vote on whether to unionize. Schultz served as CEO from 1986 to 2000, and again from 2008 to 2017.

Starbucks announced this morning to Buffalo-area workers that former CEO Howard Schultz would be a special guest for a meeting at a Buffalo hotel.

The billionaire businessman and former presidential candidate is expected to speak to workers tonight between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a video Starbucks sent to employees. The exact hotel was not disclosed and it is unclear what Schultz plans to discuss. Schultz served as Starbucks CEO from 1986 to 2000, and again from 2008 to 2017.

His visit comes four days before Starbucks workers at three Buffalo-area stores get their ballots to vote on whether to organize a union.

In late August, workers at three Starbucks stores signaled their intentions of organizing a union with Workers United Upstate NY, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

News 4 Investigates reported Thursday some of the accusations workers have made against Starbucks in what they described as aggressive tactics to thwart their union campaigns. That afternoon, the union and the pro-union Starbucks workers filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Starbucks for allegedly interfering with their organizing drive. The NLRB describes itself as an independent federal agency that safeguards employees’ rights to organize, decides whether companies violated those rights and whether to have unions as their bargaining representative.

The complaints include closing stores, having anti-union meetings where Starbucks officials have instructed workers to vote “no” on the union and swarming stores with executives and out-of-town managers to intimidate workers.

“They’ve infiltrated our stores, they’ve posted people in our stores, they’ve completely disrupted our scheduling, they’ve closed stores down. It’s been difficult to exist within our environment – an environment that we like to be in with people we enjoy working with – and it doesn’t show any signs of letting up,” said Starbucks Elmwood village worker Michelle Eisen said during an interview last month.

Starbucks has denied all of the allegations.

A Starbucks spokesman said that it is not uncommon for corporate to fly in executives and new managers to a market where workers have complained about store conditions. They are there to listen and fix problems, Starbucks said.

In addition, Starbucks current CEO, Kevin Johnson, recently said during a television interview that workers do not need unions.

“We don’t think it is in partners’ best interest to put a third party in between the relationship that we’ve always shared that is grounded in our mission, our values and the culture that created this great company,” Johnson said.

Union representatives confirmed the Schultz visit announcement was sent to Buffalo-area workers today by email at 5:21 a.m. from Deanna Pusatier, a regional director for Starbucks. Workers will be closing all 20 Buffalo-area stores so that workers can attend the meeting where Schultz is expected to speak, the union said.

Schultz’s visit to Buffalo is peculiar in that he has long been viewed as being anti-union.

A 2019 Huffington Post story highlighted his “long history” of “fending off unions.”

The 2019 story pulled a quote from his 1999 memoir, in which Schultz wrote: “I was convinced that under my leadership, employees would come to realize that I would listen to their concerns. If they had faith in me and my motives, they wouldn’t need a union.”

In addition, the NLRB had found that Starbucks in 2008 had illegally fired three workers for trying to form a union at several Manhattan stores, among other violations.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to News 4 for a request to comment on the visit.