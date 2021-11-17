Group seeking unionization of Starbucks employees says “whistleblower” was fired

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United, the organizing group behind the effort to unionize employees at six local stores, says a key person in their work has been fired.

“Breaking: Starbucks reaches new low in effort to fight union,” the group wrote on Twitter. “They fired our whistleblower, Brittany, for exposing Starbucks’ anti-union campaign to partners in Buffalo. We’re asking your help to support Brittany, who’s battling leukemia, during this time.”

Brittany, whose last name was not listed, is a 28-year-old manager of a Starbucks cafe in Arizona. The organizing group says she “has evidence of Starbucks’ union busting activities.”

Starbucks Workers United has created a GoFundMe campaign for Brittany, in an effort to raise $10,000. As of 2:30 p.m., $545 has been donated.

“[Brittany] reached out to the workers in Buffalo when she learned the company was sending managers and executives from around the country to Buffalo with the explicit purpose of defeating the union effort,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “Brittany stepped forward as a whistleblower to give testimony to the National Labor Relations Board to support the union’s charges of unfair labor practices at Starbucks because she did not want herself or her co-workers to be put in a position of violating Buffalo Starbucks partners’ right to organize.”

They say that Brittany had been planning to leave the company by the end of the month, but received a call from Starbucks on Monday, letting her know she was fired.

If the six Buffalo area locations attempting to unionize are successful, they’ll be the first in the country to do so. They are the following stores:

Sheridan Drive & Bailey Avenue, Amherst

Walden Avenue & Anderson Road, Cheektowaga

Transit & French roads, Depew

Elmwood Village, Buffalo

Genesee Street by the airport, Cheektowaga by the airport

Camp Road, Hamburg

News 4 has reached out to Starbucks for comment, and we will update this story if we hear back.