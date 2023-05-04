BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A downtown Starbucks has filed to decertify from the union, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

The Starbucks, on Delaware Avenue and W. Chippewa Street, was one of many Starbucks locations in Western New York that voted to unionize. It was the 11th store in the United States and sixth in WNY to unionize.

According to the NLRB, workers from the downtown store filed an RD order, which petitions for decertification. The order can only be filed if a store collects signatures from at least 30 percent of workers.

News 4 has reached out to Workers United and Starbucks Corporate but has not heard back.