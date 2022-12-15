BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman who helped propel Starbucks stores toward unionization is getting even more national recognition.

Michelle Eisen, an Elmwood Avenue Starbucks employee and union organizer who went on to speak before Congress, was named on the annual Bloomberg 50 list.

WATCH | Michelle Eisen speaks before House Committee on Education & Labor

The list recognizes “people who defined global business in 2022.”

“Eisen played a key role in unionizing about 200 stores across the US,” Bloomberg wrote.

According to Starbucks Workers United, Eisen has been a barista for 12 years. Her store was the first in the entire country to unionize, sparking the nationwide movement.

“I’m honored to have our movement recognized by Bloomberg this year,” Eisen said. “This campaign has been an invaluable opportunity for all of us to recognize the power we have when we work together. While I’m happy to be highlighted, I am one barista over the over 7,000 partners in our ranks and we couldn’t be where we are without each and everyone one of them.”

According to Starbucks Workers United, 270 Starbucks stores across 36 states are unionized. Hundreds more have filed for union elections, they say.