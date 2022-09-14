BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jaz Brisack, a high-profile labor organizer, resigned from her position with Starbucks.
Bristack helped lead the unionization of a Starbucks location in downtown Buffalo in 2021, kicking off a national movement. At least 238 stores have voted to unionize since.
Bristack said the company forced her out due to her union leadership and refused to accommodate her availability requests for months. She said the lack of accommodation has hurt her coworkers because the store is often understaffed.
Starbucks denied treating her differently because of her union activity.
- No explosives found following bomb threats at Kalfas Elementary
- MyPillow exec Mike Lindell says FBI agents seized his phone while at the drive-thru
- John Fetterman agrees to Nexstar-hosted Pennsylvania Senate Debate
- Former Buffalo PD employee sentenced for overtime fraud
- Cheektowaga man charged in alleged burglary spree
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.