BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jaz Brisack, a high-profile labor organizer, resigned from her position with Starbucks.

Bristack helped lead the unionization of a Starbucks location in downtown Buffalo in 2021, kicking off a national movement. At least 238 stores have voted to unionize since.

Bristack said the company forced her out due to her union leadership and refused to accommodate her availability requests for months. She said the lack of accommodation has hurt her coworkers because the store is often understaffed.

Starbucks denied treating her differently because of her union activity.