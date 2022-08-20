ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A protest against one of the owners of the Denver Broncos was held by Starbucks Union leaders on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

The group is accusing Broncos co-owner Mellody Hobson of leading an anti-union campaign against Starbucks workers across the country, which the union says has resulted in the firing of over 80 union workers.

“She is responsible for the union busting that has been happening in Buffalo so we’re just asking Bills fans… send her an email and tell her that in Buffalo the Bills bust the Broncos and we bust the union busters,” said Victoria Conklin, a Starbucks Workers United union leader.

News 4 has reached out to Starbucks for comment and has yet to hear back.