BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — The Starbucks Workers United will have their complaints against Starbucks heard by a judge on Monday. They alleged over 200 violations of labor law were committed by Starbucks in and around Buffalo since August 2021 as part of the company’s anti-union efforts.

Following a six-month investigation, Region 3 of the National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint on May 19 against Starbucks alleging several unlawful acts, including firing workers for union activity, threatening loss of benefits for supporting the union, closing stores to scare workers out of organizing, as well as “omnipresent” surveillance, according to the union. The NLRB stated that this culminated with the termination of seven union activists at five stores over a six-week timespan. An amended complaint was issued on June 27.

Local Starbucks workers at the Elmwood Avenue store in Buffalo became the first Starbucks in America to unionize in December 2021. The Cheektowaga location on Genesee Street became the second in January. They now say they have over 180 unionized stores.

A spokesperson from the NLRB confirmed that the hearing is happening. It will begin on July 11 at Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse in Buffalo.

The complaint named several additional Starbucks locations in Western New York, including the respective Transit Road locations in Buffalo, East Amherst, Depew and Williamsville, the Main Street store in Williamsville and the Orchard Park store on Southwestern Boulevard.

“No worker in this country should have to go through what we the Buffalo Starbucks partners have endured. Our company professes to be progressive and now the public will see how hollow those words are,” said Lexi Rizzo, a six-year Buffalo Starbucks partner. “Frankly, Starbucks should be ashamed of its conduct in Buffalo and all over the nation as Howard Schultz seems willing to subvert the company to retain complete control. The good news is partners around the nation are holding him and the Board of Directors accountable.”

News 4 has reached out to Starbucks for comment and will update with a reply.