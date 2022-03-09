CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The votes are in, and three Starbucks locations in Cheektowaga, Amherst and Depew have voted to unionize.

The stores join two other area locations that successfully organized, Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

The Walden Avenue and Anderson Road store came to a vote of 8-7, and Sheridan Drive and N. Bailey Avenue location in Amherst unionized with a 15-12 decision. Two ballots at the Amherst store were contested.

Employees at the Starbucks in Depew on Transit Road and French Road also unionized with a vote of 15-12, two ballots there were contested.

The delayed vote comes after Starbucks appealed a National Labor Relations Board order to hold the election, the coffee chain requesting a review back in January.

A Starbucks in Mesa, Arizona became the first store outside of Buffalo to unionize on Feb. 25.

“We went 3/3 today, doubling the number of unionized Starbucks in the United States. Partners in Buffalo, NY, overcame incredible union-busting odds to stand together and win. #WhyWeOrganize,” Starbucks Workers United tweeted.

A corporate spokesperson for Starbuck said the coffee chain will make a good faith effort to bargain.

“As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith guided by our principles laid out here. We hope that the union does the same,” a Starbucks spokesperson told News 4.

“Starbucks workers have now voted to join unions 6 out of 7 times. Union elections will soon be held in over 120 more shops. The movement to unionize Starbucks is spreading like wildfire. Now, would be a very good time for Starbucks to end union busting & embrace this movement,” added Senator Bernie Sanders in a tweet.