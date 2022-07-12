EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York officially has its eighth unionized Starbucks.

Workers at the Transit Commons store, near N. French Road in East Amherst, voted to unionize 11 to 1. The group bringing employees together, Starbucks Workers United, says it wasn’t an easy road to get there.

The group says the vote was delayed, due to opposition from the company.

With more than 180 unionized stores across the United States, western New York is a special place in the unionization effort. The first American Starbucks to become unionized was right here in Buffalo, on Elmwood Avenue. Cheektowaga’s Genesee Street store followed a month later, in January.